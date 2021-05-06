As cases rise, clamour for lockdown grows shriller

The clamour for a complete lockdown along the lines of neighbouring Maharashtra grew on Thursday, with Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda saying that there was a need to think about it seriously owing to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Health Minister K Sudhakar said that the existing measures have not been effective in reducing cases, adding that a decision will be taken after May 12. Meanwhile, Deputy CM and Covid-19 Task Force chief C N Ashwath Narayan said that there was no discussion on the lockdown till date.

“Because of a full lockdown in Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai fell from 10,000 to 2,000. The Supreme Court has also observed that Mumbai-type lockdowns should be emulated in other parts of the country where cases are more,” Sadananda Gowda said.

Sudhakar batted for more stringent measures to reduce the caseload in Karnataka. “Janata curfew has not been to our expectations,” he said, noting that people were gathering in large numbers despite restrictions.

“I request people (to understand) that only government and law cannot bring down the cases. You too should understand your responsibilities,” he said.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje also favoured a lockdown, noting that free movement of people for marriages and other ceremonies would only aid the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Narayan said that government would wait till the Janata curfew ended on May 12, before announcing other measures. Right now there is no discussion of a lockdown or extending the Janata curfew, he said.

“Based on the Covid situation in Karnataka on May 11, we will take a call on whether to impose more stringent measures or continue the curfew,” he added.