Hijab row: Bommai shuts schools, colleges for 3 days

As hijab row escalates, Bommai shuts all schools, colleges for 3 days

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 08 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 17:32 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

The state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for all high schools, colleges and universities as the hijab controversy turned into a law and order issue at several places.

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai announced this in New Delhi and the state department of higher education and primary and secondary education have issued separate orders declaring holiday.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the students, parents, teachers, educational institutions and public to maintain peace and harmony.

With this order all schools for grades above 8 (high schools), pre university colleges, degree colleges, universities which includes private and deemed to be will remain closed starting from Wednesday.

