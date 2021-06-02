Ashes of around 1,200 Covid victims to be immersed at Srirangapatna

The Revenue department has made all arrangements for the mass immersion of unclaimed ashes of those who succumbed to Covid-19, in River Cauvery at Belakawadi in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday.
Revenue Minister R Ashoka will take part in the rituals today to immerse the unclaimed ashes of around 1,200 people.
A 10-member team led by Srirangapatna's popular astrologist Bhanuprakash Sharma will conduct the rituals.
The government has decided to immerse the ashes as no one laid claim even after several days.
