Ashes of about 1.2K K'taka Covid victims to be immersed

Ashes of around 1,200 Covid victims to be immersed at Srirangapatna

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Malavalli,
  • Jun 02 2021, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 12:16 ist
Mass immersion of ashes today in river Cauvery at Srirangapatna. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Revenue department has made all arrangements for the mass immersion of unclaimed ashes of those who succumbed to Covid-19, in River Cauvery at Belakawadi in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka will take part in the rituals today to immerse the unclaimed ashes of around 1,200 people.

A 10-member team led by Srirangapatna's popular astrologist Bhanuprakash Sharma will conduct the rituals.

The government has decided to immerse the ashes as no one laid claim even after several days.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
srirangapatna

Related videos

What's Brewing

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database

4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 