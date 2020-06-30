Ashoka did well in my absence: Minister Sudhakar

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday played down the confusion on who was in charge of Covid-19 affairs in Bengaluru, a task that Revenue Minister R Ashoka had been given in his stead.

Ashoka handled the Covid-19 situation “well in my absence,” Sudhakar said, repeatedly stressing that there were no differences or confusion.

The minister made the remarks after returning from home quarantine. Sudhakar had to undergo quarantine after his father, wife and daughter tested positive for Covid-19.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

To a question on who will handle the Covid-19 affairs in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said, “My portfolio is very clear. It has been notified. In my absence, senior leader and Revenue Minister (R Ashoka) looked after the Bengaluru affairs, which he did effectively.”

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s decision to hand over the charge of Bengaluru’s Covid-19 affairs to Ashoka (in the absence of Sudhakar) had displeased some of his Cabinet colleagues. The issue also brought the power tussle between ministers during the pandemic to the fore.

“This is not about who the leader is. There is collective leadership to fight Covid-19 and there is no politics during such pandemic,” Sudhakar said, asking reporters not to delve into this.

Sudhakar hinted that he will take charge of Bengaluru’s Covid affairs as the CM had allotted him the Medical Education portfolio.

“The question of who is Bengaluru incharge does not arise,” he said, adding that there was no confusion over the issue with either him, Ashoka or the CM.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 30

When told that there can’t be too many captains in one team, Sudhakar said, “We have only one captain and that’s B S Yediyurappa.”

Lack of coordination between Sudhakar and Health & Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu in the early days of the pandemic had forced Yediyurappa to step in and appoint Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar as the Covid-19 spokesperson.