Ashrama schools in state hit by lack of qualified teachers

Thousands of tribal students are deprived of quality education due to severe shortage of qualified teachers.

The Ashrama schools across the state lacked permanent faculty since its establishment in 1969.

There are no faculty members in all 121 Ashrama Schools, including 21 in Mysuru district. The government had sanctioned 450-plus posts. However, not a single post has been filled.

Ashrama schools are being maintained by the Department of Tribal Welfare, and the schools were established with an objective of providing quality primary education to tribal students.

The Ashrama schools have adequate facilities like better infrastructure, food and accommodation facilities for children, but they lack qualified permanent teachers. At present, they are managing with the teachers hired through private agencies. Add to it, the contract teachers are paid only Rs 8,500 per month.

Violation of right to education

S Sreekanth, director, Development through Education (DEED) said that it was a violation of Right to Education and a disrespect to the Constitution. “The schools are provided with good infrastructure like permanent buildings and equipment. But, the huge funds sanctioned by the government have been misused by the politicians, in the name of tribal welfare. Is it a challenge for the government to fill 450 posts,” he questioned.

“The tribal population is limited and Ashrama schools are dedicated to them. What is the purpose of such schools when there are no qualified teachers?. The academic activities must be taken care of by the Education department and the Tribal Welfare administration,” he added.

A Tribal Welfare department official said, as per the policy, the recruitment process should be done either through Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) or Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The department has sent a proposal to the authorities concerned to recruit permanent teachers and it is under process.