Ashwath Narayan declares 'zero' files pending in departments he handled

Former minister for Higher Education, IT/BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has declared pending file status as 'zero' in all the departments he handled.

In a statement issued to the media, Dr Ashwath Narayan said, "In the Higher Education department, thousands of files were cleared through the e-office and the entire department is paperless now."

In total, from all the departments he handled, the minister said, he had cleared 3,760 files since the day he took charge of the different departments. "The Higher Education department had received 1,746 manual files during my tenure and all of them were cleared. In addition to this, 1,441 e-files were received and cleared on the same day," he stated.

In the IT/BT and Science and Technology, 62 manual files and 86 files were cleared through the e-office. In the Skill Development Ministry there were over 84 manual and 96 e-files cleared. While handling the Medical Education portfolio he had cleared around 245 files, he said.

"I never keep files pending. Whenever a file came, I used to discuss with the officials concerned and clear them immediately. Very rarely, clearing of files was delayed by two to three days and that too when I was on tour. I had initiated e-office in all the departments I handled and even the new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has mentioned about quick clearing of files which enhances transparency in the system and administration," he said.