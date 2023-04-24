ASI takes a 3D peek at Karnataka heritage

The Archaeological Survey of India (Bangalore Circle) has embarked on a digital journey to document historical monuments across the state, an exercise the agency hopes would help in preserving the heritage facing a variety of threats.

In the first phase, photogrammetric maps of 40 historical monuments across 14 districts have been prepared. Photogrammetry is the science of measuring using photographs taken from multiple angles such as drones and from the ground level that helps provide a 3D perspective.

These maps include exact measurements of the monuments and the area surrounding them along with precise marking of prohibited and restricted areas.

Also Read | ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on its existence

While the maps help document the monument better, the process is also aimed at streamlining construction activities and preventing encroachments.

“At present, there are no demarcations beyond the monument and this makes it difficult to identify the prohibited and restricted area. The photogrammetric maps will clearly mark these areas along with the existing structures, water bodies, and open areas,” said Bipin Chandra Negi, Superintending Archeologist (ASI, Bangalore Circle).

The 100-metre radius around the protected monument is marked as the prohibited area and the next 300-metre radius is deemed to be the restricted area.

“Any construction in the restricted area needs to be approved. However, at present, the entire process is manual. The photogrammetric maps will help us determine the exact distance between the monument and construction,” Negi added.

In the future, the ASI plans to move the process of providing construction permission online.

"The photogrammetric map will help our officials determine if the permission can be granted and this way the entire process will go online," Negi said.

At the moment, sources in the ASI said, it takes months to provide construction permission.

"At present, there is only one surveyor and he has to physically inspect every site. Hence, it is time-consuming," a senior official said.

Of the 123 monuments under the ASI (Bangalore Circle), 40 of them including the Palace of Tipu Sultan in Bengaluru, Devanahalli Fort, and Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple of Melkote have been documented in the first phase.