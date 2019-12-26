Ask forgiveness from victims’ families, Khader tells CM

MLA U T Khader said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should seek forgiveness from the families of people killed in police firing for having withdrawn the compensation amount.

He was responding when told that the family members had sought justice on being informed of the government’s decision to withdraw compensation.

The families of the people killed in the police firing are expected to issue a statement after consultation with the leaders of the community on Friday, said sources.

Earlier in the day, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha dismissed a message announcing Rs 10 lakh as a cash reward to 148 police personnel who had succeeded in dispersing the mob. He urged the people not to pay heed to such fake messages.

The police, meanwhile, registered 24 cases in two police stations and sought help from experts to identify those who had pelted stones at buses and policemen.