Ask state BJP leaders, not me: KSE upset over denial of minister post

A disgruntled Shivamogga City MLA K S Eshwarappa hit out at the state BJP leadership for not including him in the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai even after getting a clean chit in the suicide case of contractor Santosh.

Talking to media at a blood donation camp to mark PM Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, Eshwarappa said state leaders had promised him a ministerial berth at the time of his resignation if he came out of the controversy with a clean chit. "So you (journalists) should ask them and not me. It seems the state leaders are not keen to hold discussion with the Central leaders on cabinet expansion and I don't know the reason."

"I am ready to become a bridegroom again (to become minister). But the chief minister, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel must hold talks with the Central leaders and fill up all vacant posts in the cabinet," he said.

Meanwhile, KSE criticised Congress leader Siddaramaah's 75th birthday celebrations, saying that the BJP does not believe in the glorification of individuals. This is why PM Modi, a global leader, asked party workers to organise welfare activities instead, he said. "But Siddaramaiah spent Rs 75 crore for his birthday celebrations. This clearly shows that BJP is in favour of common people and not Congress."

Taunting Congress, he said KPCC President D K Shivakumar has openly stated that he will not share the list of candidates being prepared for the next Assembly polls with the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. When senior leader R V Deshpande asked him to make arrangements to ensure that five lakh people take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Karnataka, Shivakumar had openly stated that he would not do so. This is the state of Congress in Karnataka, he ridiculed.