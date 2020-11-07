Assault on minor girl: Plaint against 3 women cops

Instead of protecting the minor girl who had been to Bajpe police station to file a complaint on harassment by a youth, three women police allegedly assaulted the victim.

As a result, the victim is undergoing treatment at the Wenlock Hospital. A case has been registered against three women police of Bajpe police station at the Women’s police station at Pandeshwar. Following the incident, the City Police Commissioner has ordered for a probe and the CWC has taken the issue seriously and has asked the commissioner to submit a detailed report on the incident.

It was said that the minor girl had come in contact with a youth on Facebook. Later, he started harassing her. When the girl, along with her parents, had been to Bajpe police station to file a complaint, the youth too had come. In the name of investigation, girl and the youth were taken inside the station and the victim was allegedly assaulted by the women police.

When the complaint reached the CWC, the members of the Committee visited the victim in the hospital. City police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that the women police station inspector has been asked to conduct a probe into the incident.

The details will be known after the investigation is completed.

CWC president Renni D’Souza said that case under IPC Section 323, 324, 504 against the women police. As the victim is a minor, the police should have booked the case under Pocso Act and Prevention of Atrocities on Children ActAlleging that cases are not registered properly, the CWC will write to the Commission for Protection of Child Rights, as well.