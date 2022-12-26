Assembly debate forays into caste, Ambedkar, RSS

The SC/ST reservation debate in the Assembly on Monday took many hues, with the BJP and Congress crossing swords on Ambedkar’s legacy, caste system and RSS.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah triggered the war of words when he criticised the Modi administration for implementing 10% EWS quota. This prompted former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to describe it as “unethical”.

Reservation, Kumar said, is not a poverty alleviation programme. “Reservation is to free people who’ve faced mental harassment for centuries. But those who believe in Manuvada are confusing the two,” he said.

“EWS quota is a calculated attempt to dilute the noble spirit behind the very purpose of introducing reservation,” he said, adding that Ambedkar, despite suffering caste-based discrimination, had no hatred.

Siddaramaiah said Ambedkar used the term ‘socially and educationally backward,’ because Shudras faced discrimination under Chaturvarna.

He cited an example: “If a poor Brahmin opens a hotel, it will get established. The rich Dalit has to close down his hotel, because the Brahmin’s would do well.”

BJP’s C T Ravi retorted by saying the Congress had defeated Ambedkar in an election by fielding a candidate against him. “It was the Jan Sangh (BJP’s predecessor) that stood by Ambedkar,” he said. Kumar said Ambedkar faced protests by “some organisations” against the Hindu Code Bill that he introduced.

“They asked who was Ambedkar, an untouchable, to legislate on Hindu matters. Because I’m born Brahmin, I don’t lose the right to be progressive. Please remember where Basavanna was born.”

Ravi pointed out that no Jan Sangh member was in Parliament then.

“I come from a tradition that accepts change. If you are so revolutionary in your thought, why do you still support the barbaric mindset that dates back to 1,400 years? Can’t you see the uprising in Iran?” he said. “And, our tradition doesn’t revere caste, but only deeds. That’s why Valmiki and Kanaka Dasa are great.”

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of being “anti-reservation” and said the party opposed the Miller and Mandal commissions, reservation for OBCs and quotas in higher education.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy retorted: “It’s unfortunate. Congress hasn’t accepted any report, including that of Mandal commission. Congress was never for reservation. They just keep saying they set up commissions. How many years did you take to accept the Mandal commission report?”

When Congress’ Priyank Kharge insinuated that the RSS wanted Manusmriti as the Constitution, Ravi demanded evidence. “RSS supported Ambedkar,” Ravi claimed.