Assembly polls: Amit Shah to depute 10 Union ministers to Karnataka

In an effort to accomplish “Mission 150 seats” for Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amith Shah will be deputing at least 10 union ministers in the state to monitor and keep track of day-to-day poll strategies ahead of crucial 2023 Assembly polls.

According to a senior state BJP leader, Shah, once free with Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections, will turn his focus on retaining Karnataka in 2023.

“He will be our saviour as no state leader is capable of bringing our party back on its foot since complaints of misgovernance are mounting,” a leader pointed out.

The source added that Shah is very keen to retain the state not only by deputing 10 union ministers but also bringing another dozen seasoned leaders from various states who will be working behind the curtains to keep track of day-to-day poll events.

The leader added that the state will be notionally divided into 10 zones where these ministers and leaders will be deputed.

“In all probability, all these leaders and union ministers will start touring the state rigorously. External Affairs minister, S Jaishankar attending prabhatheri in Ramnagara as part of Har Ghar Tiranaga campaign in August this year is a case in point,” the leader told DH and adding that Jaishankar per se may not be made in-charge here but certainly politically astute union ministers will be part of Shah’s plans.

The party’s first phase of Jana Sankalpa Yatra covering 52 constituencies by Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor, B S Yediyurappa will be completed on December 25 and leaders and union ministers will start their tours separately to organise party cadres from the grassroot level.

The source also pointed out that Shah may act harsh this time and may decide on more than 40% of sitting MLAs in order to outwit the opposition as well as to beat anti-incumbency against some of the party candidates.

Meanwhile, sources also stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all likely to attend at least three rallies in November and December.

“Modi will be in Bengaluru on November 11 to unveil the 108-foot statue of Kempe Gowda, a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire who built Bengaluru in the 16th century,” the source explained adding that there is a tremendous pressure from Uttara Kannada district workers to address a rally in their region, which we are planning to accommodate their wishes this time.