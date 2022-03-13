Assistant professor exams: 'Out of context' posers in GK paper, poor lighting

Candidates aspiring for the posts of assistant professors appeared for the compulsory General Knowledge exam on Saturday.

The candidates said the paper was no less difficult than the one for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

A candidate from Chikkamagaluru said, “The paper was tough and several questions were out of context. The recruitment is for the posts of assistant professors and there were questions related to beauty contests. What has it got to do with teaching?”

Yet another candidate said, “The paper was tougher than expected.”

A female candidate reportedly fainted at a centre in Rajajinagar, as soon as she saw the question paper.

Some candidates complained about poor ventilation at some of the centres.

“There was no proper lighting in the room. It was difficult for those with eyesight problems to read the questions,” said a candidate who appeared for the exam at a centre in Basavanagudi.

According to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), 29,569 candidates wrote the paper against the 33,139 who had registered. The exam was conducted in seven districts, including Bengaluru.

