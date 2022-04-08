Asst professor exam paper 'leaked', candidates petition KEA

Giving credence to rumours of malpractice in the assistant professor exam, a group of candidates has alleged that the question paper of the geography subject held on March 14 was leaked.

Candidates have submitted a written complaint along with “supporting evidence” to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which conducted the exam to recruit assistant professors at government degree colleges in the state.

DH has seen a copy of the complaint as well as the “supporting evidence.”

As per the complaint, the question paper was leaked through the instant messaging platform Snapchat.

In particular, the complainants have drawn attention to an exchange of Snapchat messages between two candidates half an hour before the exam started at 9 am. A female candidate sent the question paper to another examinee at 8.30 am. At the end of the exam, she asked the other candidate to delete the file.

Candidates were asked to enter the exam hall at 8.45 am.

Screenshots of the messages formed the “key” evidence in the case.

The question paper given to candidates during the exam was “exactly the same” as that shared on Snapchat, according to the complainants. “Even the dots, question marks, full stops... everything was the same,” the complaint states.

The complainants have sought a high-level inquiry into the matter and suspect it was an “inside job.”

KEA Executive Director Ramya S confirmed receiving the complaint but said it was “too late.” “Yes, we have received the complaint. It is almost a month since the examinations got over and they have filed a complaint now, which is not acceptable. Anyhow, to be transparent, we will do an inquiry, call the complainants and verify,” she told DH.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: