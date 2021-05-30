At 28,053, Karnataka's recoveries outnumber new Covid-19 cases

Witnessing the lowest daily number in Covid-19 cases in 42 days, Karnataka reported 20,378 new cases on Sunday.

The new numbers place the state’s total active caseload at 3.42 lakh after 28,053 people were discharged on Sunday.

The state has now made an effort to increase its testing rates. In particular, due to pressure being placed on private labs to process a large number of RT-PCR samples, the number of Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) has increased.

As per official data, on May 17, RAT comprised only 7 per cent of all testing. On Sunday, it comprised 23 per cent of the total of 1.38 lakh tests done.

Among the districts, the largest number of cases were found in Bengaluru Urban, which accounted for 4,734 of Sunday’s new cases or 23 per cent of the statewide total. The next highest numbers were found in Hassan district (2,227 cases), followed by Mysuru district (1,559 cases) and Belagavi (1,171 cases).

The number of 382 deaths reported on Sunday was also lesser than previous days. This is the lowest single-day casualties since May 21, when 353 deaths were recorded.

213 of the fatalities occurred in Bengaluru Urban. The city, which has increased its testing rates since May 18, has a test positivity rate of 11.38 per cent, as per the BBMP Covid War Room.