At 50,210, Karnataka hits single-day Covid high

Karnataka hit a new pandemic record with 50,210 fresh cases on Sunday. This breaks the previous single-day record of 50,112 cases which was set on May 5, 2021, during the peak of the second wave.

With 2.2 lakh tests having been conducted, the state’s test positivity rate was 22.78 per cent as of Sunday. Its seven-day test positivity rate average is 19.06 per cent. During the previous record, the state had conducted 1,55,224 tests, with a positivity rate of 32.28 per cent.

The largest chunk of the new cases was from Bengaluru Urban, which accounted for 26,299 of the new infections (or 52 per cent of the statewide total). The next highest cases were 4,359 in Mysuru district, 1,963 cases in Tumakuru, 1,922 cases in Hassan district and 1,139 cases in Kodagu.

The state also recorded 19 new fatalities, including a 3-year-old girl in Mysuru on January 21. This follows the death of a six-year-old girl in Bagalkot, which happened on January 20.

Child cases

The state recorded 8,656 cases of pre-teens (0-9) being infected with Covid-19, between January 16 and 22, plus 47,791 cases among teenagers (10-19). This is more than the 4,821 pre-teen and 22,921 teen cases recorded a fortnight ago.

However, putting these numbers into perspective with the overall cases, the percentage of pre-teen cases declined from an average of 3.5 a fortnight ago to 3.1 a week ago.

Among teens, however, it rose from 16 per cent two weeks ago to an average of 17 per cent last week.

