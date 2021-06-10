At 59, Karnataka has maximum number of colleges per lakh population in India: Survey

Karnataka has the maximum number of colleges (59) per lakh of the population eligible for higher education and ranks third in the country with 4,047 colleges across the state.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20, Bengaluru Urban with 1,009 colleges takes the top rank in the list of districts with the maximum number of colleges followed by Jaipur, which is a distant second with 606 colleges.

The survey, released on Thursday by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, also revealed that of the 1,043 universities, 42,343 colleges and 11,779 standalone institutions listed on the AISHE portal, 32.6 per cent of colleges run only a single programme, out of which 84.1 per cent are privately managed.

A majority of the colleges are smaller in terms of enrolment of students as 16.6 per cent of colleges have less than 100 students and 48.9 per cent colleges have student strength of 100 to 500.

“Only 4 per cent of colleges have an enrolment of more than 3,000,” the survey said.

The survey noted that only 2.7 per cent of the colleges offer PhD programmes and 35.04 per cent of colleges run postgraduate (PG) level courses.

At the PhD level, the maximum number of students are enrolled in engineering and technology stream followed by science. The engineering and technology stream is divided into 19 sub-streams with a total number of 52,478 students enrolled for PhD and 1.77 lakh students at PG level.

Computer engineering has the highest number of 7,682 students enrolled for PhD, with 57.7 per cent male students. Mechanical engineering is the second highest, having 6,714 students (with 91.2 per cent male students).

According to the survey, there has been a growth of 11.4 per cent in student enrolment.

“Total enrolment in higher education has been estimated to be 3.85 crore with 1.96 crore boys and 1.89 crore females. Women constitute 49 per cent of the total enrollment,” it said.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in India is 27.1, which is calculated for the 18-23 years age group. GER for the male population is 26.9 and for females, it is 27.3. For Scheduled Castes, it is 23.4 and for Scheduled Tribes, it is 18.

Gender Parity Index (GPI) in higher education in 2019-20 is 1.01 against 1 in 2018-19, indicating an improvement in the relative access to higher education for females of eligible age group compared to males, the survey said.