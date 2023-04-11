At last, Forest dept captures wild tusker in Davangere

A team of Forest Department officials, on Tuesday, succeeded in capturing the wild elephant that killed a teenage girl last week, in Nyamathi taluk, with the help of trained elephants.

Sakrebailu elephant camp veterinary officer Vinay Kumar S, who sustained injuries on his back, during the drive to capture the wild tusker, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Shivamogga City.

The elephant had strayed into Somalapura village of Chanangiri taluk last week from Hosadurga and Holalkere of Chitradurga district. Second PU student Kavana was trampled to death while working on a farm with her mother. The department decided to capture the rogue elephant with the help of trained elephants Bhanumathi, Bahaddur, Sagar, Somanna and Balanna and captured it near Chikkaiah temple at Jinahalli in Nyamathi taluk in a three-day long mission.

The team had been searching for the wild elephant through drone cameras in Shantisagar Lake region of Channagiri taluk for the past three days. The wild elephant was spotted near the lake at Jinahalli. A team of officials led by veterinary officer Vinay transquilised the elephant with a gun and it collapsed. Suspecting that it might have become unconscious, the elephant got up and tried to attack the team.

All the members escaped from the spot. But Vinay lost his balance and fell to the ground and the elephant attacked him. But his team members fired in the air with the gun. The elephant ran away from the spot in fear. Vinay was shifted to the private hospital in Shivamogga after being given first aid in the general hospital in Channagiri town.

Later, the team led by Tyavarekoppa zoo-cum-safari veterinary officer Murali Manohar carried on the operation and captured it successfully. Later, the captured elephant was transported to Sakrebailu elephant camp in Shivamogga in a lorry.