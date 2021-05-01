At last, some sense prevails 

The Karnataka government has taken the right step by tweaking the existing protocols to ensure Patient Numbers (PNo) are allotted to those who show Covid-19 symptoms even if they test negative. Until now, a patient could be not be hospitalised without a PNo, which would be allotted only after receipt of an RT-PCR positive report. Patients’ admission should be left to the doctors. Given the undue delay in generating test reports, patients were denied admissions to hospitals and their condition either aggravated or they succumbed to the infection. The problem was more pronounced in Bengaluru which bears about 60% of the state’s active case load, with relatives running from pillar to post to obtain a BU (Bengaluru Urban) patient number. The government has now acknowledged that during the recent surge, tests have thrown up huge false negatives, which make it necessary to admit and treat a large number of people under “syndromic approach” to prevent further damage to public health. Hopefully, this will help the infected receive timely medical help.

It is strange why the government took so long to address the issue because a similar situation had arisen during the first wave too and an almost identical circular was issued then. Many lives could have been saved had the government acted fast. A coherent decision-making process has been absent in the state, right from the start of the pandemic and this is just another example of bureaucratic ineptitude. The delay in receiving Covid test reports continues, sometimes taking five days or more, and in this intervening period, the patient either deteriorates or he spreads the virus to many others, or both.

The state should perhaps take a leaf out of Mumbai which has managed to bring the pandemic under control after recording the highest daily increase in cases in the country. According to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, the positivity rate has come down from 31% in early February to around 13% now while the death rate in the same period is 0.4%. After abolishing the centralised call centre, Mumbai has set up 24 ward war rooms and adopted the ATM system where patients are assessed, triaged (decide the order of treatment) and allotted a hospital bed, if the need arises. Karnataka should for the moment set aside political difference and depute a senior officer to study the Mumbai model which appears to be showing results. As the first step, it would do well to decentralise the war room so that all Covid related issues - be it bed, ICU, oxygen or medicines - are responded to and resolved in quick time at the zonal level itself. The war against the pandemic cannot be won unless the government fixes the basics first.