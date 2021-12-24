At Mangaluru International Airport coordinated efforts help passenger get back his wallet

Coordinated efforts by the staff of Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai and the Air Support Group (ASG) of CISF at the two airports helped a passenger, David Cordhero, get back his wallet which he lost at the Mangaluru International Airport.

David Cordhero was headed for Mumbai from Mangaluru International Airport with his family when his wallet was mistakenly taken by another passenger at the security hold area (SHA).

The other passenger, bound for Amritsar via Mumbai, realising that he had picked up the wrong wallet, deposited it immediately with the ASG personnel at CSMIA, Mumbai. The ASG personnel handed it over to the lost and found department there.

Mangaluru International Airport service quality department in the interim contacted the lost and found department at CSMIA through their counterparts. After getting confirmation from the department there that they indeed had the wallet, Mangaluru International Airport informed David about the same.

David who realised that his wallet was missing on reaching Mumbai had contacted MIA on email as well as the terminal manager over phone. He had placed the wallet in a separate tray during the frisking. As there was no entry of a lost wallet being deposited with the lost and found department at MIA, the department informed him accordingly.

Based on this feedback, MIA with the help of ASG personnel of CISF reviewed the security footage of the SHA for the date and time of the reported incident. The footage gave the ASG personnel a clue that another passenger had mistakenly picked up David’s wallet from the scanner machine tray. Mangaluru International Airport and CISF authorities with the help of the airline tracked down this passenger headed for Amritsar via Mumbai.

The persistence shown by the various stakeholders at the two airports resulted in David getting back his wallet with all the documents within 48 hours of him losing possession of it.

