Atal Bhujal Yojana for recharging water table in parched dists

The government will soon begin to implement the centrally-sponsored Atal Bhujal Yojana in 14 districts in the state, Minor Irrigation Minister J C Madhuswamy said Wednesday.

The programme, meant for groundwater recharge in areas affected by water scarcity, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

For its implementation, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 1,205 crore to Karnataka.

The government has identified 1,199 gram panchayats across 41 taluks in these districts, where water has been over exploited.

The government would begin the project on a pilot basis in Chikkanayakanahalli, Madhugiri, Koratagere, Tiptur and Sira taluks of Tumakuru district, according to the minister.

The other districts where the projected will be implemented include Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru (Rural), Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Ballari, Bagalkot, Gadag, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar and Hassan.

"We will map the water bodies, underground water and look at judicious usage of water. We will also look into management of crop patterns and development of fishing activity, to make the best use of the water resources in these areas," Madhuswamy explained.

Over the next four years, the government will improve the ground water situation in these districts, he added.

'Demand for treated water'

There was a huge demand from regions around Bengaluru for treated water, the minister said.

"While earlier people frowned upon the idea, now they are demanding for more treated water. In Kolar and Chikkaballapur, instead of planting Nilgiri trees, farmers are now cultivating crops because of availability of treated water. In Bengaluru itself, about 18 tmcft of water is going waste. At the moment, we are able to treat about 4 tmcft for usage. We want to bring this up to 14 tmcft at least. This will help us rejuvenate lakes in and around Bengaluru," Madhuswamy said.

Bellandur lake desilting

Even as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has rapped the state government and directed for desilting of Bellandur lake, there were too many practical hurdles slowing down the process, Law Minister Madhuswamy said. To carry on work at the expected pace, we need to move one truck of silt every minute. Movement of the trucks in the heart of the city is a huge challenge. Further, finding a place to deposit the silt is another challenge, the minister added.