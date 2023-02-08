Atrocities Act: genuine plaints suffer when there's abuse of process of law, says HC

The High Court of Karnataka has said that genuine causes of genuine complaints suffer sometimes when there is an abuse of every jurisdiction by the complainants before the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE).

Justice M Nagaprasanna observed this while setting aside the notice issued by the DCRE against the petitioners, Canara Bank and R Gireesh Kumar, General Manager (Human Resources Wing) of the bank.

The petition stated that one Chandrakant Munavalli, who was working as Manager in charge of the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Branch, Bengaluru, had filed the complaint before the DCRE. Chandrakant was placed under suspension in December 2013 owing to allegations of certain irregularities and accepting a bribe from the customer. Pursuant to an enquiry, he was dismissed from service in October 2014. The order of dismissal was modified into compulsory retirement by the appellate authority in 2015.

Subsequently, Chandrakant’s case was considered afresh following a direction issued by the high court in 2019 and he was retained in middle management grade with a penalty of reduction in scales. Meanwhile, Chandrakant filed a complaint before the DCRE in December 2020. After his retirement on January 8, 2021, Chandrakant registered a criminal case against officers of the Canara Bank under the Atrocities Act, which was quashed by the high court on July 26, 2022.

The petitioners contended that Chandrakant has abused every jurisdiction available for the redressal of his imaginary grievances. It was further submitted that Chandrakant had accepted the pension pursuant to the penalty imposed and then initiated several proceedings against the bank and its officers. The petitioners said the DCRE notice, issued in December 2020, required them to appear before the police inspector.

"There cannot be a better illustration of abuse of the power by the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement as the notice reads about the allegation of the year 2013 that officers of the Bank have indulged in certain acts of atrocity against the 3rd respondent (Chandrakant). In the light of the finding at the hands of this court in Criminal Petition No.1133 of 2021, which has become final, wherein this court (high court) has clearly held that the very registration of crime alleging offences punishable under the Act (Atrocities Act) were all false, the impugned notice cannot but be a better illustration of such abuse of the process of law," the court said.