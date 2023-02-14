Atrocities Act: State cannot be only a mute spectator, says Karnataka HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday pulled up the state government for the laxity shown with regard to adherence to earlier orders pertaining to the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Rules.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said that the state government cannot be only a mute spectator when it comes to the implementation of the provisions under the Act and Rules.

The bench was hearing PILs about the failure on the part of the government to implement the provisions of the Act. The court perused the affidavit and the chart provided by the state government on the statutory meetings of high-powered vigilance and monitoring committee as contemplated under rule 60. The bench observed that not even a single meeting was held in 2022, even though the rules stipulated two such meetings in a calendar year.

"The state government cannot be only a mute spectator in such matters when the Act provides two statutory meetings in a calendar year. Not conducting even a single meeting for a year is certainly not compliance of assurance to this court. We expect that the state government in future would not commit such laxity and shall strictly adhere to the provisions of the Atrocities Act and the Rules,” the court said.

The bench further noted that a chart placed before it was prepared in a hurried manner. The court said that instead of answering questions, it gives rise to more questions. At this juncture, the government advocate submitted that an additional affidavit with a comprehensive statement will be placed on the next date of hearing.

"Though at the request of Additional Government Advocate (AGA) we grant time to file additional affidavit, we record our displeasure on the approach of the government in clear and unambiguous words for not complying with earlier order of this court wherein the state government was expected to strict adherence to the provisions of Atrocities Act and more particularly the provision of holding of statutory meetings prescribed under rule 60," the bench said, adjourning the matter by two weeks.