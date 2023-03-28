Attack on BSY's house is BJP's internal rift: DKS

The attack on former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's house was because of an internal conspiracy within the BJP to 'finish him off politically', KPCC President D K Shivakumar alleged on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is responsible for creating confusion about the reservation issue.

Also Read | D K Shivakumar making phone calls to BJP MLAs offering tickets: CM Bommai

"When people are protesting against the injustice meted out to them, it's natural that they will vent out their anger on those in power. But in this case, the protests have happened against B S Yediyurappa, who does not hold any position of power, at the moment. This shows that those within BJP have staged the attack," he said.

The reservation issue has caused confusion not just in the state, but across the country. The Supreme Court has already taken a stand on the issue. Any decision to increase reservation should be based on proper research. It needs Constitutional amendment. This is just an election gimmick, he further charged.

Cong points to B L Santhosh

In a tweet, the Congress claimed that Yediyurappa was targeted by his critics within the BJP. The Congress even urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to 'question' BJP national general secretaries B L Santhosh and C T Ravi. "BSY is in danger. His security must be beefed up," Congress said.