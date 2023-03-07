Attendance shortage: 4,492 students to miss II PUC exam in Karnataka

As many as 4,492 students will miss the second pre-university final examinations, starting from Thursday, due to attendance shortage.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has brought back the 75 per cent compulsory attendance rule from this year. Students who failed to maintain 75 per cent of the attendance, will not be allowed to appear for the exams.

The department of PU education had issued notices to students on the same and had shared attendance shortage list with principals of PU colleges in the state. This year, considering the students’ list sent by colleges, the department has not generated admission tickets to those who have less than 75 per cent attendance.

During 2021 and 2022 board exams, the department had provided exemption from mandatory attendance of 75 per cent considering the Covid-19 pandemic, closure of schools and colleges, delayed reopening, etc. However, this year, the department has brought back the 75 per cent attendance rule and informed the students about the same in the beginning of the academic year itself. “Despite repeated notices and warnings, these students failed to maintain 75 per cent attendance and wasted one academic year as they will be allowed to attend exams only as fresh candidates in 2024,” said a senior official of the department. The Rule 21 of Karnataka Education Act 2006 mandates 75 per cent attendance to get eligibility for students to appear for class 10 and II PU board exams.

These amendments were brought following the Supreme Court’s directions and according to the rule, if any student falls short of attendance (less than 75 per cent), such students will not be allowed to appear for exams and admission tickets will not be issued.

“Before this, there was a provision to give relaxation considering medical certificates and this was misused by students. Now, there aren’t such provisions,” the official said. More than 20,000 students have missed their II PU exams between 2015 and 2020.

The II PU exams will be held at 1,109 exam centres across the state, starting from Thursday. A total of 7,26,213 students have registered. Of this, 6,29,780 are regular students, 25,847 are private candidates and 70,586 are repeaters.