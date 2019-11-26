Australian national discharged from hospital

Bagalkot, DHNS: William K James (35), the Australian national, who was reportedly beaten up by Konkanakoppa villagers in Badami taluk, was discharged from Hanagal Shree Kumareshwar Hospital and Research Centre.

"Williams submitted a document that his father Martin landed in Mumbai after he was informed about the attack. He would leave for Mumbai to meet his father," DySP Chandrakanth Nandaraddi told DH.

Williams requested the police not to trouble local residents as the attack occurred due to misunderstanding, he said.

Williams was attacked on November 18, while he was discharged on November 25.

The police have arrested over 10 people in connection with the attack.