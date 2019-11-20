Australian tourist thrashed in Badami, critical

An Australian tourist was brutally assaulted at Konkanakoppa village in Badami taluk late on Monday night. The condition of the victim, identified as William K James, is said to be critical. The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

It is said that the 35-year-old tourist from Australia had visited Badami monuments. At night, he boarded a bus for Bagalkot but got down in Konkonakoppa. It is said he was hiding near a house and a boy who noticed him raised an alarm. As people gathered, he tried to escape and in the process, pushed some women. An eyewitness said James, who was of a large build, seemed to be intoxicated.

People dragged him to the road, so that he could board a bus from there. However, James resisted the attempt. He was then tied to an electricity pole and assaulted. The eyewitness said the villagers themselves alerted the police who took the tourist to a hospital.

James is being treated at the ICU in Kumareshwara Hospital in Bagalkot.

There was an eerie silence in the village when DH visited Konkonakoppa on Tuesday morning. With the police taking eight people for questioning, most of the locals were wary of divulging any information. The police suspect that the attack could be due to misunderstanding on account of language barrier.

Superintendent of police Lokesl Jagalasar visited the hospital.