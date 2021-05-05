Awaiting PM’s directions, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on full-fledged lockdown

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was awaiting directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether or not a full-fledged lockdown should be imposed in the state to bring Covid-19 under control.

“The country’s PM is scheduled to speak...whatever he says and decides, we will have to implement. We’re waiting for his directions. Based on his directives, we will decide in the evening,” Yediyurappa told reporters on the sidelines of former chief minister KC Reddy’s 119th birth anniversary.

Speculation is rife that Karnataka might consider extending its ‘close down’ beyond May 12, when it is scheduled to end. The 2-week ‘close down’, which is akin to a lockdown, prohibits movement of people and essential shops are allowed to operate only for a few hours in the morning.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and state governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super-spreader events, as well as bring about a lockdown, to curb the spread of the coronavirus "in the interest of public welfare".