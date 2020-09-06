Award-winning teachers from Karnataka give a lesson in innovation

Initiative and imagination seemed to be the hallmarks of three teachers from Karnataka who were among the 47 honoured with the National Awards of Teachers on Saturday.

Using innovative methods like musical spellings, and mathematics and science laboratories, the teachers showed that it’s not just students of elite schools who are entitled to quality education.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the awards at a “virtual” ceremony.

The teachers joined the ceremony through video conferencing.

Chemmalar Shanmugam, the head mistress of the primary section of a Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 School in Jalahalli, Bengaluru, received the award for teaching English through classroom games, concerts and dovetailing local issues like lost lakes of the city to generate interest in studies.

High school teacher Surekha Jagannath from the Government High School in Afzalpur in Kalaburagi won the award for over a hundred innovations and experiments in science teaching to promote personalised learning development of curiosity and creativity in students.

Yakub S, a high school teacher from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, was honoured for setting up the first laboratory for mathematics in any government school.

“I have created 500 educational videos on YouTube, around 300 focused on mathematics to make the subject interesting for students,” Yakub told DH.

He said the videos, explaining mathematics is simple Kannada, were being used to impart education across the state.

Yakub said the ‘Maths Magic’ YouTube channel is targeted at high school students.

For Shanmugam, use of information communication technology in imparting education was a passion that stood her in good stead during the Covid-19 pandemic.