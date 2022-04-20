Away from school for 2 years, many kids losing interest in learning: Report

After two years of staying away from schools, many children have now lost interest in schooling and cannot be taught at their grade levels based on their age, according to a report released by ActionAid and Slum Mahila Sanghatane on Tuesday.

The report was prepared by a three-member jury panel who heard at a public hearing in March about the impact of Covid on children’s education.

The report said online education was not useful and students experienced accessibility and connectivity issues.

“Even students who could connect were unable to learn from online classes.” It said that in rural areas, many children dropped out of school to take up jobs in brick kilns, plantations and other places.

The jury panel observed that in some high schools, the lack of female faculty members has made it difficult for adolescent girls to speak about their problems.

Talking of Bengaluru, the report says schools not letting children sit for exams and not issuing transfer certificates (TCs) until fee dues are settled are the major problems in the post-pandemic times.

Schools have withheld results, pushing parents into confusion about the academic future of their children.

In the public hearing in March, 64 case studies from five districts were compiled and 14 children and their families shared educational concerns they faced during and after the pandemic.

Taking cognisance of many other points discussed, the jury panel has recommended that there is a dire need to increase the budgetary allocations to departments dealing with children including primary and secondary education, women and child welfare and tribal welfare.

They said public hearings on education should be held in all districts and a special legislature session should be held to discuss these problems. The report stressed the need to conduct remedial classes and provide supplementary education to kids.

They urged the government to create awareness among parents that they can get the TCs for their children even if they have not paid the fees or arrears.The recommendations of the jury will soon be submitted to the government departments.

