Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Kannada and Culture dept organises series of events

Kannada & Culture Department has published 75 works containing details of activities in Karnataka as part of the freedom movement to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, said Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the Amrita Bharathige Kannadadarathi consultative meeting.

“A programme will be held between June 1 and 15 to popularise those places that witnessed activities as part of the movement. A group of around 100 people should spend half a day and cultural programmes should be organised,” he instructed officials.

“The BJP will organise programmes in 75 places across the state on May 28 to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The programmes should be conducted on June 25 in case of code of conduct in view of council polls. A 30-minute short film will be screened,” he added.

“Four Ratha Yatras will be launched from four revenue divisions between August 1 and 8 which will visit all districts and culminate in Bengaluru on August 8. There will be a three-day programme in Bengaluru. Union Minister Amit Shah will be invited for it,” he said and added, "The tricolour should be hoisted on all houses on August 9.”