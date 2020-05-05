B’luru cop puts Chamarajanagar green tag in jeopardy

A police constable from Bengaluru, who’d tested positive for the Covid-19, has given sleepless nights to the district administration of Chamarajanagar, the district with zero Covid-19 case. The constable, accompanied by his wife and daughter, on Monday visited in-laws house at Belathuru village in Hanur taluk.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, said, “The district administration swung into action after it learnt about the constable’s visit to Hanur and shifted 14 primary and four secondary contacts of the constable to a quarantine facility in Chamarajanagar. Efforts are underway to trace and quarantine seven other secondary contacts of the constable. The police personnel, who interacted with the constable at the check-post, will also be sent to quarantine.”

The constable had come to the village on Monday morning, with his wife and daughter. As soon as the tests confirmed that he was positive for Covid-19, the authorities instructed him to return to Bengaluru immediately.

“The constable visited Belathuru in Hanur taluk after his throat swab was sent to Covid-19 lab for testing. It is an offence to travel when swab samples are sent for test. He came from Bengaluru without obtaining permission from the higher officials. There is no information that he possessed travel pass. I have written to the authorities to take action against him,” the DC said.

Precautionary measures have been taken at Belathuru and Uddanuru villages. So far, 18 primary and secondary contacts of the cop have been placed under quarantine. The Fire and Emergency personnel sprayed disinfectants in both the villages, the DC added.