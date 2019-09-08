B’luru-Mysuru 10-lane work hits roadblock in Mandya

The work on upgrading Bengaluru-Mysuru highway into a 10-lane stretch has hit a roadblock due to alleged irregularities in disbursing compensation under the Land Acquisition Act. The works have been stopped at two villages in Mandya district.

While the land acquisition process and payment of compensation have been completed and works are under progress in Bengaluru rural and Ramanagar districts, it is not the case in Mandya district.

The building owners are obstructing works alleging irregularities in valuation of their properties and fixing of compensation.

Around 140 houses at Halebudanuru, five kilometres from Mandya city, have to be demolished for the 10-lane project.

As many as 140 houses will have to be demolished in Halebudanuru village for the road-widening project. The owners of the buildings have rejected the compensation claiming it to be unfair and have been opposing the work. They allege that their properties had been undervalued.

B C Madappa, a resident of the village, told DH, "The engineers have assessed the value of my 18 sqft RCC-roofed house at Rs 25.70 lakh, but my neighbour’s tiled-roof house has been valued at Rs 32 lakh. I have rejected the compensation. I will not allow to demolish my building till the disparity is set right’’.

The villagers alleged that the National Highway Authority of India has entrusted the responsibity of evaluating the houses to a Hubballi-based company and that the value for houses had been fixed by receving commission.

Advocate B C Bommaiah from the village said the engineers had taken the pictures of the houses with unidentified people. "Though houses lack borewells, the engineers in their report have mentioned that the houses have borewells and thus increased the compensation by Rs 3 lakh. A single house has been evaluated many times. I have obtained the details under the Right To Information Act,” he said.

The affected people have staged several protests alleging irregularities in the property valuation. They have lodged a complaint with the special land acquisition officer and the deputy commissioner.

Land acquisition officer and deputy commissioner visited the village two months ago for inspection. They had ordered for a revaluation of the buildings and fix a compensation afresh. But the officials have started to demolish the buildings without issuing any notices, said Siddegowda, a resident.

A similar problem is affecting Induvalu village where residents are opposing the demolition. They have been demanding that the compensation be awarded per feet and not per gunta.