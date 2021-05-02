B S Yediyurappa carries out minor cabinet rejig, assigns districts to six ministers

B S Yediyurappa carries out minor cabinet rejig

The exercise is seen as one to ensure smooth Covid management in the districts.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa . Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday effected a minor rejig in the cabinet by assigning district responsibility to six ministers.

As per the notification issued by the government, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who holds the Public Works portfolio, will be in charge of Belagavi.

He was the district in charge minister of Bagalkote and Kalaburagi.

As Belagavi in charge minister, he will replacing Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had to step down as minister owing to the alleged sex-for-job scandal on March 3.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti will be in charge of Bagalkote district whereas Mining and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani will look after Kalaburagi district.

Forest, Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali will be in charge of Bidar district, which was previously held by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan.

Urban Development Minister and Sugar M T B Nagaraj has been made in charge minister of Kolar district.

Previously H Nagesh was the in charge minister, who was dropped from the cabinet ahead of cabinet expansion and rejig in January.

Fisheries and Port Minister S Angara will be in charge of Chikkamagaluru district.

The district did not have any in charge minister previously

