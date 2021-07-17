B S Yediyurappa denies 'quit' talk, calls legislature party meeting on July 26

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday denied that he had resigned, a rumour that shrouded New Delhi after the BJP top brass is said to have asked him to step down.

“So far, no one has asked me to resign. If there's any such news, there’s no value to it," Yediyurappa told reporters in New Delhi.

However, sources said Yediyurappa “reluctantly” agreed to make way for a new face even as his plea to remain CM for some more time did not find takers. Sources also said that his exit plan involved parleying with the national leaders for his son and BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra to be elevated to a higher position either in the party or government.

Speculation over Yediyurappa stepping down came on a day when he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Adding to this was Yediyurappa’s decision to convene the BJP legislature party meeting on July 26, when he completes two years in office.

After his 20-minute meeting with Shah, Yediyurappa said: "[Shah] has given so many instructions to me. He has a good opinion about me. I'll work for the party and bring it back to power again in Karnataka," Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka will go to polls in 2023.

Yediyurappa said there was no confusion “for now” over his continuation as CM for now. He even said his Delhi visit was “a big success” and that he talked politics and “the work to be done going forward” with Prime Minister Naredra Modi (on Friday), Shah, Nadda and Singh.

“National leaders have said I have to continue as CM and strengthen the party. But, it’s my duty to obey what they say whenever,” he said.

“Their only expectation is that the BJP should return to power with a bigger majority, win more Lok Sabha seats and strengthen the party organization on which we will start focusing right away,” Yediyurappa said. “I've now been tasked to take everyone together and strengthen the party.”

A senior BJP leader wondered why the party would task a CM with party work. "That's the job of the party president and office-bearers."

The legislature party meeting will be crucial as a section of MLAs is waiting to air grievances against the administration. Yediyurappa was seen as staving off demands to give MLAs a platform. “I’ve called the meeting with a view to strengthen the party,” Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Yediyurappa also made time for idli, vada and coffee at a hotel near Karnataka Bhavan.