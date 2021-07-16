B S Yediyurappa meets PM Modi, laughs off buzz of CM change

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss development projects, an official statement said, but this was widely seen as a precursor to a change in the state’s leadership.

His visit to the national capital came days before his government completes two years in office.

When asked about his visit fuelling speculation that he will be replaced, Yediyurappa said, “I don’t know anything about that. You tell me,” and laughed it off.

“During the meeting [Yediyurappa] requested that the Upper Bhadra Project be declared as a national project and also sought financial assistance of Rs 6,000 crore for the Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road project. The Mekedatu project and establishing a US Consulate were also discussed,” Yediyurappa’s office said.

A person close to Yediyurappa told DH he would neither deny nor confirm the speculation over change in leadership.

Yediyurappa, who has been battling dissent by a few legislators, came to Delhi to seek approval for a reshuffle of his Cabinet. However, the top leadership is learnt to have indicated to Yediyurappa’s close aides that he has to step down after completing two years in the office, sources said. Yediyurappa was sworn in as chief minister on July 26, 2019.

Yediyurappa was closeted with Modi for nearly 30 minutes and told reporters thereafter that he discussed developmental projects. He did not take further questions.

Sources in the BJP said that when Yediyurappa reportedly tried to raise political matters and sought Modi’s nod to reshuffle his Cabinet, the Prime Minister is said to have refused to entertain a discussion, asking him to take it up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Yediyurappa is likely to meet Shah, Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday before returning to Bengaluru.

A senior BJP leader told DH that Yediyurappa will not be allowed to reshuffle his Cabinet.

Former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the face of the anti-Yediyurappa camp, has camped in New Delhi for the past few days meeting senior leaders.

Yediyurappa came to Delhi by a special flight along with his son B Y Vijayendra, MLC Lehar Singh Siroya, a relative Sanjay Maradi and Officer on Special Duty Girish Hosur. No top officials or ministers accompanied the CM like in the past.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa presented a memento to Modi, which was specially brought from Bengaluru on his special flight, sources said.

Yediyurappa also hosted dinner at Karnataka Bhavan for the newly-appointed Union Ministers from the state - Shobha Karandlaje, A Narayanaswamy, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Bhagwanth Khuba.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, both Karnataka MPs, were not invited. Yediyurappa’s office clarified that the dinner was for the new ministers only.