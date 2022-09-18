BSY moves SC against restoration of corruption case

B S Yediyurappa moves SC against HC's order restoring complaint in corruption case

The Karnataka HC held that the rejection of sanction would not come in the way of proceedings against Yediyurappa

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 18 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 14:51 ist
B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH file photo

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has approached the Supreme Court against the High Court's order restoring a criminal complaint in a corruption case against him, despite absence of sanction.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli is scheduled to hear the matter on September 19.

The Karnataka High Court had, in an order on September 8, held that the rejection of sanction would not come in the way of proceedings against Yediyurappa.

A special court had on July 8, 2021 dismissed the private complaint, filed by activist T J Abraham, saying an order of investigation under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code cannot be made without valid sanction under Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Read | Lokayukta FIR against BSY, Vijayendra in Rs 567-cr BDA tender case

Notably, on September 16, an FIR has already been lodged in the case by the Karnataka Lokayukta various provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and under Sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, extortion and criminal conspiracy against the former Karnataka CM, his family members and others.

According to the complaint, Yediyurappa, members of his family, a state minister, a bureaucrat, and two businessmen allegedly collected bribes to the tune of Rs 12 crore to award a contract for a construction firm to build a housing complex for the government during his tenure as CM in 2019-21.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Corruption
Supreme Court
Karnataka High Court

What's Brewing

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

Speaking the queer language

Speaking the queer language

 