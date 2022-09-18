B S Yediyurappa moves SC against HC's order restoring complaint in corruption case

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has approached the Supreme Court against the High Court's order restoring a criminal complaint in a corruption case against him, despite absence of sanction.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli is scheduled to hear the matter on September 19.

The Karnataka High Court had, in an order on September 8, held that the rejection of sanction would not come in the way of proceedings against Yediyurappa.

A special court had on July 8, 2021 dismissed the private complaint, filed by activist T J Abraham, saying an order of investigation under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code cannot be made without valid sanction under Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Notably, on September 16, an FIR has already been lodged in the case by the Karnataka Lokayukta various provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and under Sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, extortion and criminal conspiracy against the former Karnataka CM, his family members and others.

According to the complaint, Yediyurappa, members of his family, a state minister, a bureaucrat, and two businessmen allegedly collected bribes to the tune of Rs 12 crore to award a contract for a construction firm to build a housing complex for the government during his tenure as CM in 2019-21.