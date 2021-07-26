B S Yediyurappa: The name-changing Chief Minister

Ending months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister B S yediyurappa big a tearful adieu to his stint as the state's leader as he submitted his resignation on Monday

“I have decided to resign from the post of chief minister,” a tearful Yediyurappa said while concluding his speech on the occasion of him completing two years in office.

This is his fourth term now, but this time too he fell short of completing his tenure in office.

“I’m resigning not out of pain, but happiness. A 75-year-old Yediyurappa was allowed to become the CM for two years. So, words can’t express my gratitude to PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda,” Yediyurappa said.

The BJP leader had changed the spelling of his name from 'Yediyurappa' to ‘Yeddyurappa’ in 2007 and back to to ‘Yediyurappa’ in hopes that it would to bring him luck. The ‘i’ is meant to bring him luck because the extra ‘d’ has not been helpful, given that his previous tenures as CM have been incomplete.

Yediyurappa brought the BJP to power for the first time in south India in 2008, a success that is yet to be emulated in any other southern state.

More importantly, he has also ensured that in every Lok Sabha election since 2004, the BJP has garnered more than 50 per cent of 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka, which reached a peak of 25 seats in the 2019 elections.