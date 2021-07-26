B S Yediyurappa: The name-changing Chief Minister

B S Yediyurappa: The name-changing Chief Minister

Yediyurappa brought the BJP to power for the first time in south India in 2008

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 26 2021, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 15:56 ist
Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Ending months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister B S yediyurappa big a tearful adieu to his stint as the state's leader as he submitted his resignation on Monday

“I have decided to resign from the post of chief minister,” a tearful Yediyurappa said while concluding his speech on the occasion of him completing two years in office.

This is his fourth term now, but this time too he fell short of completing his tenure in office.

Also Read | BSY announces resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister

“I’m resigning not out of pain, but happiness. A 75-year-old Yediyurappa was allowed to become the CM for two years. So, words can’t express my gratitude to PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda,” Yediyurappa said.

The BJP leader had changed the spelling of his name from 'Yediyurappa' to ‘Yeddyurappa’ in 2007 and back to to ‘Yediyurappa’ in hopes that it would to bring him luck. The ‘i’ is meant to bring him luck because the extra ‘d’ has not been helpful, given that his previous tenures as CM have been incomplete.

Follow live updates on BSY's resignation here

Yediyurappa brought the BJP to power for the first time in south India in 2008, a success that is yet to be emulated in any other southern state.

Also read — How B S Yediyurappa's charismatic leadership opened the southern gate for the BJP in 2008

More importantly, he has also ensured that in every Lok Sabha election since 2004, the BJP has garnered more than 50 per cent of 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka, which reached a peak of 25 seats in the 2019 elections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
BJP
India News
Amit Shah
Narendra Modi
J P Nadda

Related videos

What's Brewing

Life in the crossfire of Venezuela's slums

Life in the crossfire of Venezuela's slums

How Japan fell in love with baseball

How Japan fell in love with baseball

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

Tokyo Games cameras to focus on sporting performance

Tokyo Games cameras to focus on sporting performance

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

Medical graduates must swallow rural pill

Medical graduates must swallow rural pill

 