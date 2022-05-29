Ba Ma Harish elected KFCC president

The election could not be held due to Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 29 2022, 23:22 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 23:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Producer Ba Ma Harish has been elected president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, defeating Sa Ra Govindu by a huge margin of 410 votes.  

In the election held on Saturday for the new body, Harish polled 781 votes, while Govindu managed to secure 378 votes. 

The election could not be held due to Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years. Jairaj, who held the position, completed his term. 

The position of the president was reserved for the producers’ zone this time. Actor Jai Jagadeesh was elected vice president of the Producers’ zone. Srinivas was elected the vice president of the Distributors’ zone, while producer T P Siddaraju as treasurer and Sundar Raj, M N Kumar and Kushal as honorary Secretaries.

A total of 62% cast their votes. Veteran actors Leelavathi, Vinod Raj, Jayamala, Shruti, Raghavendra Rajkumar, minister and producer Munirathna Naidu cast votes. 

Ba Ma Harish
KFCC
Karnataka

