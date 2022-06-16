Bahutva Karnataka releases 'Public charge sheet' against Minister Nagesh

Civic Rights group Bahutva Karnataka on Tuesday released a ''public charge sheet'' against Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh accusing him of failing to address various issues in the field of education.

Addressing a news conference, the members of Bahutva Karnataka alleged that the minister has failed to effectively address the learning gap caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in bringing back all-out-of-school children.

"We have listed the failures of the minister as crimes and violations of various Acts, including Right for Free and Compulsory Education," educationist VP Niranjanaradhya said.

According to the "public charge sheet", Nagesh has been accused of the following: Failure to provide eggs under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme to students of all districts, keeping girl students away from education in connection with the hijab row, revision of textbooks that was not in accordance with Constitutional principles and National Curriculum Framework, delay in providing textbooks and violating the Constitutional oath.

The forum has demanded the resignation of Minister Nagesh and his disqualification as MLA.