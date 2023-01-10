Bajrang Dal activist murder attempt: K'taka's Sagar town bandh gets good response

The bandh called by pro-Hindu organisations in Sagar Town on Tuesday in protest against the alleged attempt to murder Bajrang Dal activist Suneel on January 9 by Muslim youth saw a good response.

Many commercial establishments in the town remained shut since morning and merchants extended support to the bandh. Meanwhile, members of pro-Hindu organisations took out a protest rally from Ganapathi temple and reached the bus terminal after passing through Shivappa Nayaka market. They asked Muslim merchants to shut their shops in the fish market in the town. When they refused, Hindu activists raised slogans in favour of Lord Sri Ram and Muslim youths also raised slogans in favour of Allah. When the situation escalated, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Read | Man attempts to attack Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka, on the run

No communal link, personal rivalry: SP

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told media persons that Sameer reportedly attempted to kill Bajrang Dal activist Suneel near Abharan jewellery shop in Sagar town on January 8 as the latter had been teasing the former's sister for the past four months. Fortunately, Suneel had escaped unhurt. Despite being warned by Sameer to stop it, Suneel had continued the same. Police have discovered that Suneel had called Sameer and sought the phone number of his sister. Enraged by this, Sameer had conspired to murder Suneel.

The SP also made it clear that the incident has no communal link and it was purely personal rivalry. Police have arrested Sameer, Imian and Mansoor in connection with attempt to murder case and the investigation is on to find out the role of Imian and Mansoor in the case. He also asked people not to take the law into their hands under any circumstance. If there are any issues, people must inform the police immediately so that suitable action can be taken against those who go against the law.