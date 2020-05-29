Bajrang leader booked for making boy say 'Jai Shri Ram'

Bajrang Dal leader, 3 others booked for 'assaulting' boy, forcing him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 29 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 21:58 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay)

A right wing activist who assaulted a minor boy for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram’, at Kadumata school near Kolnadu in Vittal police station limits, was arrested on Friday by Vittal police. 25 year-old Dinesh Kanyana was arrested for assaulting and committing robbery. His three accomplices who are minors were sent to fit institution in Bondel, sources told DH.

Video clippings of Dinesh assaulting the minor for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' had gone viral on social media prompting the victim and his parents to file a complaint in Vittal police station.  Senior police officials informed that a case of kidnap, assault and robbery was filed against Dinesh.

Dinesh a regular offender has cases of assault registered against him in same police station. Police sources added that the reason behind the assault is being investigated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Bajrang Dal
Dakshina Kannada
Bantwal

What's Brewing

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 