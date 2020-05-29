Bajrang Dal leader, 3 others booked for 'assaulting' boy, forcing him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Karnataka

A right wing activist who assaulted a minor boy for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram’, at Kadumata school near Kolnadu in Vittal police station limits, was arrested on Friday by Vittal police. 25 year-old Dinesh Kanyana was arrested for assaulting and committing robbery. His three accomplices who are minors were sent to fit institution in Bondel, sources told DH.

Video clippings of Dinesh assaulting the minor for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' had gone viral on social media prompting the victim and his parents to file a complaint in Vittal police station. Senior police officials informed that a case of kidnap, assault and robbery was filed against Dinesh.

Dinesh a regular offender has cases of assault registered against him in same police station. Police sources added that the reason behind the assault is being investigated.