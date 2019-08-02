Bakrid: Muslim legislators asks for police security

The growing incidents of mob lynching and livestock vigilante groups resorting to violence in various parts of the country seems to have cast a dark spell on the celebrations of the festival of sacrifice—Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) in the state.

Fearing attacks by vigilante groups on vehicles transporting animals for slaughter in the run-up to the festival, leaders from the Muslim community have collectively appealed to the chief minister seeking protection from the police to carry out preparation for Bakrid.

As many as 10 legislators from both the Lower and Upper House of the State legislature belonging to the Muslim community and led by Tanveer Sait, Congress MLA from the Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru have written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking police protection for festive preparations that involve transportation of livestock for sacrifice in different parts of the state.

Interestingly, the apprehension by the leaders was conveyed to the government on the same day when the BJP government issued orders to cancel the Tipu Jayanti.

The petition, a copy of which is with DH said, “The Muslim community has been observing the festival for over 1,400 years which is hailed as the festival of sacrifice wherein members sacrifice animals and distribute among the poor. As the animals are transported across the state for the festival, there shall not be any disturbance and on behalf of the community we request the government to instruct police department to provide with security.”

Even though there was no official direction based on the representation by the leaders, the state government has increased vigilance all over the state to check any illegal transportation of animals especially at check posts bordering neighbouring states.