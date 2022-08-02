Ban any organisation if you have evidence, Siddu tells govt

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked the government to ban Popular Front of India, Socialist Democratic Party of India or any other organisation "if there is evidence about their role behind murders including the recent ones in Dakshina Kannada"

"Nobody should tolerate any organisation if it is involved in such acts. I say BJP itself is nurturing PFI and SDPI, to divide votes," he said, in reply to the allegation that the Congress supported those organisations.

Read | Much at stake for Cong as Siddu celebrates 75th birthday

Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters in Hubballi.

This government started the practice of giving compensation in murder cases. Compensation was given in Harsha and Praveen murder cases only, and not to the family of other murder victims. The government should not discriminate while paying compensation using taxpayers' money, he said.

"The government has totally failed in maintaining law and order. Three murders took place in just 15 days. Intelligence has failed which means it is the failure of the chief minister. The BJP members and Sangh Parivar activists' protest against the government is a testimony to this fact," Siddaramaiah added.