Ban on tourists imposed in Kodagu

Barely a few days after the Chikkamagaluru district administration advising tourists to cut short visits to the hilly district, Kodagu has toed a similar line with the Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy ordering the closure of all hotels, resorts and homestays on Tuesday.

Though the Kodagu Hotels’ Association and Kodagu Homestays’ Association have suggested a voluntary lockdown, several homestays and resorts had continued receiving tourists claiming that they are not part of the association. However, a sudden spike in the Covid-19 cases in Kodagu has prompted the DC to crack down on tourism activities in the district.

Adding to woes, repeated incidents of landslides in Madikeri and Virajpet have also worsened the condition across Kodagu. As on Tuesday, Kodagu has a total number of 88 cases and one death. Fourteen cases were reported on Tuesday alone. The DC’s move has come as a big relief to the locals, who have blamed that the holidaying visitors are spreading the virus in Kodagu.