Ban tobacco, gutka, pan masala: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala asks CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala on Friday asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to consider banning the sale and distribution of tobacco, gutka, pan masala and “all types of pouches” being used for drugs in disguise.

According to a statement, Vala suggested the ban to curb the use of drugs. “...in the name of gutka, drugs are being sold in the state. Due to this, youths and students are getting addicted and they are in danger,” the statement said.

“The chief minister said that the issue will be discussed and action will be taken, and if necessary an ordinance will be brought about this,” it added.

This was the second time Yediyurappa met the Governor in less than two weeks, sparking off speculation that a Cabinet rejig is around the corner. But this was not discussed, according to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who accompanied Yediyurappa to Raj Bhavan.

“The Governor called CM and me to discuss a few things. He appreciated the government’s efforts on Covid-19. We also discussed the need to take more steps going forward,” Bommai said. “He also appreciated our efforts in waging a war on drugs. He said we should go big on our cyber crime and anti-drug operations.”

Vala asked the government to make use of Ayurveda and homeopathy medicine to treat Covid-19. “The Governor said that Ayurveda should reach people in a big way so that resistance power can increase,” Bommai said.

Yediyurappa last met Vala on July 22. This was followed by Vala nominating five people to the Legislative Council that included former ministers AH Vishwanath and CP Yogeshwar, who are ministerial aspirants.