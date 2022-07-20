Bananas or eggs in midday meals? Karnataka-commissioned study may have the answer

The ongoing debate on the suitability of bananas or eggs in midday meals for school children in Karnataka may finally have a conclusive answer, with a state-commissioned study suggesting that bananas, contrary to popular belief, are not substitutes for eggs.

The study, conducted by the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Gadag), found that children who consumed bananas in school midday meals had indeed gained weight, but noted that “bananas were still not a sufficient source of nutrition for vegetarians.”

While BMI (body-mass index) gain observed among children consuming bananas in midday meals was attributed to the introduction of the fruit in the diet, the study observed that, “[t]he fruit does not provide any protein but adds calories and minerals like potassium.”

So if bananas are not a nutritional substitute for eggs in the diet of vegetarian students, what is?

Experts interviewed by The Times of India suggested that the nutritional deficiency could be made up for by introducing dairy products, nuts, and legumes in addition to bananas in vegetarian midday meals.

Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a doctor and public health researcher, told the publication, “Dairy products would be better in terms of quality of protein, vitamins and minerals. One extra glass of milk/curd or paneer should be provided. In addition, bananas should be given to all kids."

“Egg is the closest you can get to packaged protein in a small quantity, which a child can consume. Should that not be an option, dal and legumes in sambar will be the closest to that in terms of protein content,” health consultant Dr Roopa Devasadan told the paper.

Y Mariswamy, former chairperson of Karnataka State Commission For Protection of Child Rights and a member of the NEP implementation task force, said groundnuts could be a good supplement to bananas, and could be added to diet in the form of 'chikkis'. However, he said, “This egg vs banana debate doesn't really concern children from economically backward classes studying in government schools and going to anganwadis. These kids anyway consume eggs.”