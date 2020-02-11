Bandhs: List of property damage assessors given to Karnataka HC

The government on Monday submitted a list of 255 engineers and property evaluators who can be employed as advisors to the claim commissioner to estimate the damages caused to properties during the bandhs called in the state.

The submission was made by government advocate M A Subramani before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka, which heard two separate public interest litigations in this regard.

During the hearing, the advocate also placed before the court a list of seven engineers and evaluators assigned to estimate the damage caused to property in Kanakapura during the protest against the arrest of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, from September 4 to 11.

Considering the submissions, the bench told the government to decide on who among the list of persons will be named advisor to the claim commissioner and inform the same.

The Rajajinagar Shraddha Poshakara Sangha had questioned the bandh called in 2018 by Vatal Nagaraj and pro-Kannada organisations. Similarly, Ravikumar Kanchanahalli had filed a petition questioning the bandh called in protest against the arrest of Shivakumar. The hearing was adjourned to February 18.