Bandipur: Forest department's novel ideas help to prevent wildfire

The Forest department has been successful in averting forest fires this year, by taking into confidence the people living in villages on the periphery of forests and chalking out various programmes for their benefit.

The department, which learnt a lesson, due to a major fire mishap in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, last year, planned several programmes to maintain a cordial relationship with the people living there.

Thus, no fire mishap was reported this year. Bandipur has maintained its greenery, with the region receiving a good spell of rain. Around 11,400 acres of forest was destroyed under Bandipur, Kundukere, and Gopalaswamy Hill ranges due to the forest fire. The discord between Forest department personnel and locals was said to be the reason behind the miscreants setting fire.

The probe conducted by the department revealed that locals had set fire to prevent wild animals from straying into their lands and villages.

Programmes

The programmes organised by the Forest department were giving permission for tribals to run canteens in Bandipur camp, 'Chinnara Darshana' programme organised for tribal children and allowing them for a free safari inside the forest. Around 52 children got an opportunity.

The children were also educated on the importance of protecting the forest and its resources and wildlife. Several campaigns were conducted in tribal hamlets on preventing wildfire. All these initiatives yielded good results, opined Forest officials.

Bandipur Project Tiger Director T Balachandra said, "Everyone's support and cooperation is required to protect the forest. We should work with them in tandem and respond to their problems immediately, to build up their confidence. Several programmes were conducted this year to give priority to locals that helped a lot in protecting the forest."