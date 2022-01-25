Bangalore University students get 89 marks in 70-mark exam

Bangalore University, which is not new to controversies, landed in fresh trouble on Monday owing to a blunder in the evaluation of B.Com answer scripts. Reflecting poorly on the quality of evaluation of students’ answer scripts, the university went overboard and awarded more marks than what was set by the examiners.

Several third semester B.Com students were shocked to see their results which were out recently. Sources revealed to DH that the examination for ‘Tourism Agency’ — one of the subjects — was conducted only for a total of 70 marks. “But students ended up scoring more than 70. How on earth is that possible? It speaks a lot for the quality of evaluation,” said a source in the university.

A student who scored “excess” marks said, “I scored 74 marks. I was shocked. Many of my friends in other colleges got 71, 73, 89 and more.”

According to officials, around 500 students had opted for Tourism Agency subject. “The examination was conducted in August 2021 for 70 marks and results were announced a few days ago,” an official said. However, the university official shifted the blame on to students and said they should have read the instructions on the question paper. Officials argued that the exam was conducted for both the one-time scheme candidates who studied between 2004 and 2013 and freshers. “Freshers were supposed to write for 70 marks and old candidates were to attempt 100 marks,” an official clarified.

Prof J T Devaraju, Registrar, Evaluation, said, “The results will be withdrawn. As it was digital evaluation and tabulation, the person concerned did not notice this. Once the marks are retabulated, fresh results will be announced.”

